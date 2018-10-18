DISASTER ZONE: 'Hail like being hit with rocks'

AFTER THE STORM: Yengarie resident Carol Stockley with bruising to her arms after being trapped outside and pelted with hail during last week's storms.

AFTER THE STORM: Yengarie resident Carol Stockley with bruising to her arms after being trapped outside and pelted with hail during last week's storms. Alistair Brightman

CAROL Stockley survived the Ash Wednesday bushfires and a house fire on the Gold Coast.

But nothing could prepare the Yengarie resident for the ferocious storm that devastated the Fraser Coast last week.

Ms Stockley was locked outside her Mahoney Close property when the rural town copped the brunt of the tornado.

For about 10 minutes she was hit with golf ball-sized hail as she desperately tried to get into the house.

More than a week later, Ms Stockley is still nursing bruises and cuts all over her body.

"It felt like I was literally pelted with rocks," Ms Stockley told the Chronicle.

"I was hit over the back of the head, on my scalp, my face, arms, legs and pretty much all over my body.

"I tried to break the window to see if I could get in.

"It was the scariest thing I've been through."

During the ordeal, the force of the wind also pinned Ms Stockley up against her back door.

Her house also suffered extensive damage, with parts of the roof caving in after a large tree was felled.

It could take at least two months before the house is fully repaired.

"It's devastating to think that someone in their 70s with an ailing husband would have this happen to us," she said.

Her husband Brian said antiques in the house like their grandfather clock and the Persian carpet were also damaged by the rain and wind.

"We at least had the power come back on about two days ago," he said.

The Stockleys are just two of hundreds of residents still cleaning up the debris from the devastating storm cell.

More than 10,000 homes were left without power as tornado-like winds, rain and hail rolled over parts of rural Maryborough.