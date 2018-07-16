Discount desexing for national desexing month

NORTHERN Rivers councils received almost 1000 surrendered, abandoned or stray cats and dogs last financial year, a large percentage of which were unable to be rehomed. Photo Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

NORTHERN Rivers councils received almost 1000 surrendered, abandoned or stray cats and dogs last financial year, a large percentage of which were unable to be rehomed. Photo Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

RIVERBANK Animal Hospital is participating in National Desexing Month where vets offer heavily discounted desexing to prevent unplanned and unwanted litters.

National Desexing Month is an initiative by the National Desexing Network, a referral system giving pet owners in financial need access to low-cost desexing.

Riverbank Animal Hospital has taken the initiative one step further by offering the cheaper desexing to every pet owner, even if you aren't a concession card holder or pensioner.

Practice manager Sharon Martin said the clinic decided to extend the discount to everyone because it wanted everyone to have their animals desexed to prevent unwanted puppies and kittens.

"We are offering desexing at a discounted rate for those who cannot afford to do it,” Ms Martin said.

She said the discount offered this month was 20-25 per cent and there were also cheaper vaccinations offered for pets desexed at the clinic this month.

This month the hospital's goal is to to desex as many dogs, cats and rabbits as possible.

Riverbank Animal Hospital is averaging a whopping 13 desex surgeries a day. Iin the past month it has desexed more than 300 animals and is expecting to do about the same this month.

It routinely desexes kittens and puppies at five to six months of age and recommends this for all cats and dogs that are not going to be bred from.

There are many advantages to desexing, physiological and behavioural.

In 2017 almost 10,000 cats and dogs nationwide were desexed at more than 320 vet clinics that were a part of National Desexing Month.

The NDN started National Desexing Month in 2004 because Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world.

About 23 cats and dogs die every hour of every day in pounds and shelters nationwide.

Because of the ongoing problem of pet overpopulation, these healthy animals are being killed because there are not enough homes available.