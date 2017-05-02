Discount solar offer available to Clarence residents

Suncrowd will hold a public meeting for Clarence residents to organise bulk buys of solar panels and batteries in the Grafton Community Centre tonight.

A GROUP promising discounts of between 10% and 25% for buying and installing solar panels and batteries will be spruiking its wares in Grafton tonight.

The organisation, called Suncrowd, describes itself as a social enterprise that organises bulk buys for people looking to install solar and battery systems.

Suncrowd founder Chris Cooper said it partnered with local community groups around Australia to bring renewable energy to the masses by making solar and batteries accessible at lower prices.

"Our bulk buys cut out marketing costs, locate trusted local installers and vet the very best solar and battery technologies on the market,” he said.

"Our aim is to get high quality information out into the community so people can make informed choices.”

Mr Cooper said Suncrowd's first two bulk buys had "unlocked” more solar battery systems onto the market than any other marketing campaign.

Tonight's meeting at the Grafton Community Centre in Duke St is the first in Suncrowd's Northern Rivers campaign and its third overall in NSW.

Mr Cooper said there had been requests for almost 100 tickets for the Grafton meeting.

"It's been good to see the response,” he said. "And it's better for everyone who attends because the more orders made, the better the discounts will be.

"Generally you can get a discount of between $2000 and $4000 depending on what you want.”

To order tickets, go to the group's website http://www.suncrowd.com.au/. Tickets are free.