Discoveries at North Rockhampton homes after dengue fever

Health officials door-knocked to alert residents about dengue fever being diagnosed in their suburb. Vanessa Jarrett

THE first person with a reported case of dengue fever in Rockhampton in two decades has now fully recovered.

The person, from North Rockhampton suburb Park Avenue, was confirmed as having the mosquito-born virus last Thursday.

Authorities conducted dengue fever checks and door knocked on the homes of Park Avenue residents on Friday, to alert locals about the case of dengue fever being confirmed within the area.

Environmental Health Services, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service manager Paul Florian said there were no other known cases of dengue fever within Rockhampton.

Mr Florian also said the search area had not spread.

Door-knocking in Park Avenue found a number of homes with containers that contained mosquito larvae.

"We have containers inhabiting mosquitoes all year around," Mr Florian said.

"In cooler months, the numbers might be a little lower than in summer months.

"This is a reminder to ensure that containers that hold or could hold water are emptied and scrubbed regularly or disposed of.

"Container-inhabiting mosquitoes will seek and lay eggs in containers holding water.

"This is not specific to any location."