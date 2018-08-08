Government’s big problem with NAPLAN results

These students all took the old paper test in 2015, but there has been a push to move NAPLAN online. Now there are discrepancies between the paper and online results.

EDUCATION Department bosses from across the country will meet in Canberra today to discuss fresh concerns over controversial NAPLAN online exams.

News Queensland understands issues relating to the 2018 NAPLAN results have been added to the agenda of a high-level meeting of Education Department bosses, that was initially scheduled to discuss the ongoing school funding saga.

The meeting has sparked new calls for a major review of the standardised literacy and numeracy test.

It is understood the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has had difficulties comparing the results of students who sat computer-based NAPLAN tests with those still sitting pencil and paper tests.

The annual literacy and numeracy test for students across the country in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 will transition from a paper-based test to an online exam over the next three years, with nearly one in five students across the country taking the test via computer this year.

Queensland's Education Minister Grace Grace said the state had always taken a "precautions approach" to NAPLAN online.

"My understanding is there are some concerns regarding the preliminary NAPLAN online results, particularly in relation to the comparability of data," she said.

The online NAPLAN exam adapts questions asked based on the answers given, becoming increasingly more difficult if a student demonstrates a high level of aptitude.

Education sources have revealed this format makes comparisons between students, schools and even states difficult.

But a spokeswoman for ACARA last night said the ­curriculum authority has not decided the results are incompatible and would be releasing the 2018 data soon.

Queensland's participation in the online test was the lowest in the country, because of concerns voiced by the state Labor Government, and a boycott by the teachers' union.