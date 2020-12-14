‘Disgrace’: Captain reacts to Border’s spray

Alex Carey says he would be happy to talk to Allan Border after the cricket legend slammed Australia A's meek performance against India in a warm-up game ahead of the first Test.

The hosts were rolled for 108 in their first innings and India piled on the runs in its second dig at the SCG, declaring at 4/386. Hanuma Vihari compiled a classy 104 not out while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went nuts to plunder an unbeaten 103 from just 73 balls.

Watch Australia v India Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with the Fox Cricket commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Border slammed the Aussies' application in the field, unloading a savage spray as a Fox Cricket pundit where he criticised Carey's captaincy and accused some of his teammates of not trying.

"One of the worst, (most) lethargic performances I have seen in the last session of any cricket," Border said on Fox Cricket ahead of play on day three.

"This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way. That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance - an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all.

"Just not good enough boys I'm afraid, I don't often have a crack but after last night you deserve it.

"If Alex Carey is in line to be an Australian captain, he has got a lot of work to do for me. He has gone down quite a few pegs.

"He is a good cricketer Alex Carey, he has got a bit of energy himself, but yesterday he should have reacted to the way the general feel around the team was."

Carey has played 30 T20s and 42 one-dayers for Australia and although yet to make his Test debut, is being groomed as a future leader. The skipper of the Australia A side responded to Border's comments after the match ended in a draw, saying he would appreciate talking with the godfather of Australian cricket.

RELATED: Cricket 'Superman' does it again

RELATED: Warner's epic troll in BBL bloodbath

"Absolutely, I love talking to the greats that have been in Australian cricket and picking their brain," Carey said. "One of Australia's best captains and players, I would love to have a chat with AB.

"I guess, personally being out there, the attitude wasn't bad. We were trying. We had difficult situations with our bowlers, as I mentioned, making sure they got the right overs in.

"It was difficult out there with two set batters, and Rishabh (Pant) slogging it the way he did. But I absolutely would love to sit down and chat with AB for all parts of my game."

Australia A stumbled to 3/25 in its second innings but saved face thanks to Carey's 58 and centuries from Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth.

The match didn't answer many questions for Australia's Test selectors, who have some problems ahead of the series opener starting in Adelaide on Thursday. Joe Burns failed twice, registering 0 and one, while Marcus Harris failed to put forward a strong case to open the batting, scoring 26 and five.

David Warner is out with a groin injury and Will Pucovski won't play after being concussed in an earlier practice match against India A, meaning Australia's top order is looking uncertain and brittle.

Originally published as 'Disgrace': Captain reacts to Border's spray