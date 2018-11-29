Menu
Disgraced former NSW police minister Matt Brown arrives at Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Crime

Pollie: I’m a ‘f**ing idiot’

by DANIELLE GUSMAROLI AND MADURA MCCORMACK
29th Nov 2018 6:48 AM
DISGRACED Labor politician Matt Brown says he is a "f...ing idiot for playing Russian roulette" with drugs in Townsville this week and he will now get help for years of depression and alcohol dependence after his career imploded.

The former NSW Labor police minister resigned from cabinet in 2008 after allegedly drunkenly dancing in his underwear and simulating a sex act.

Brown lost his seat in 2011 and is now a Kiama councillor, but faced Townsville Magistrate court on Tuesday to plead guilty to drug charges after being arrested at the city's Ville Casino on Monday.

"The arrest was a wake-up call I have needed for years, my problem is with depression and alcohol - not drugs," he said yesterday. "I have battled these demons for years and now I have to accept I need help.

"I've had a backlog of issues with career problems, my ­career plummeting, a long use of alcohol dependency that have effected my decision-making process.

"It's time now I take full ­responsibility for my actions."

Brown was caught with a 1.5g packet of the drug and a glass pipe at The Ville Resort Casino on Monday night.

Brown was fined $500 with no conviction recorded.

In a statement yesterday, Kiama Municipal Council's Mayor Mark Honey said Brown had requested a leave of absence.

"My first concern is for Matt's welfare. It's important for him to take this time off from his duties, to ensure his health and wellbeing," he said.

"Naturally I'm disappointed in Matt's behaviour, which reflects poorly on our council and our community."

