Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"I spent a day as a paparazzi stalking Pink," Dastyari said.
Celebrity

Disgraced politician Sam Dastyari made $3500 stalking Pink

by COLIN VICKERY
17th Aug 2018 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED Labor politician Sam Dastyari could have found his new calling.

The former senator ­recently teamed up with a ­paparazzo to learn the tricks of the trade while filming a ­segment for his new TV pilot, Disgrace, and managed to make $3500 for his efforts.

"I spent a day as a paparazzi stalking Pink," Dastyari said.

"And what I haven't told anyone is that I sold my photos of Pink for $3500.

"I started off saying paparazzi are scum and by the end I'm hanging out of a tree taking photos and going, 'I've got the money shot baby'."

Sam Dastyari, Disgrace! Channel Ten, pilot week 2018.
Sam Dastyari, Disgrace! Channel Ten, pilot week 2018.

Dastyari had a spectacular fall from grace and was ­labelled "Shanghai Sam" after being embroiled in a Chinese business donations scandal that led to his resignation from the Senate in December 2017.

The essence of his new show is to delve into major scandals, shining the blowtorch on those at the centre of a crisis, with discussion about why some people survive while others don't and how the affair could have been handled differently.

A picture of Pink taken by the former pollie earned $3500. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
A picture of Pink taken by the former pollie earned $3500. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Channel 10 sources described the television show as "pretty edgy", with producer Charles Firth from The Chaser adding his flair to the project, which has had a pilot commissioned.

"It's taking scandal and political scandals to a space that no one has been covering," the source said.

It's understood to be similar in set-up to ABC'S Gruen where there is a single host and panellists.

Related Items

former politician paparazzi pink sam dastyari

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley fires: what we know so far

    Clarence Valley fires: what we know so far

    Environment Latest updates on fires burning in the Clarence Valley

    • 17th Aug 2018 7:13 AM
    Dry weather here to say

    premium_icon Dry weather here to say

    Environment 'Over the weekend, it looks like it's going to get quite windy'

    DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    premium_icon DOG DELIGHT: Instafamous Daisy is our 'top dog'

    News You voted, and here's the best in breed

    Man charged with lighting bushfires in northern NSW

    Man charged with lighting bushfires in northern NSW

    Crime More than 12ha of bush was burnt as a result of his alleged actions.

    Local Partners