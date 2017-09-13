34°
News

Disgraced scout leader got off lightly, prosecutor says

Scouts Cub leader Brock Emil Dittman.
Scouts Cub leader Brock Emil Dittman. Damian Dunlop
John Weekes
by

A DISGRACED former scout leader's jail term for possessing child exploitation material is "manifestly inadequate", the Commonwealth says.

Brock Emil Dittman was caught during a 2015 operation targeting a file sharing software program.

The Ipswich man was 32 when jailed in February this year for offences including sharing child sex images depicting boys being abused.

But his jail term of four years was unacceptably lenient, a federal prosecutor said, for offences the Crown said carried a maximum term of 25 years.

"There is nothing about this case that would justify the court not correcting [the sentence]," barrister Wendy Abraham told Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

"If you take the maximum penalties ... the sentence is manifestly inadequate."

Dittman was nabbed after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Ms Abraham said investigators observed a particular username on the file-sharing service, and engaged in exchanges, learning the user involved was Dittman.

Dittman accessed child sexual abuse imagery 957 times, on 430 separate dates, Ms Abraham said.

He gave passwords to other users to access the images.

"The conduct escalated over time ... by the time of his arrest there were 76 'friends'."

Dittman's barrister Tim Ryan said the Crown's "complaint" was that the sentence simply was not long enough.

But the sentence handed down "does sit comfortably" with similar cases, Mr Ryan said.

He said the sentencing judge, Justice David Thomas, was "alert and expressed his consideration of deterrence as an important sentencing consideration" in the case.

Mr Ryan said Justice Thomas was cognisant of "all the serious features" of the offending when he sentenced Dittman at Brisbane Supreme Court.

Justice Thomas described the offending as "a blot on our community" and "inexcusable".

NewsRegional previously reported Dittman was said to have been obsessed with viewing and sharing child sex images depicting boys, generally aged 10-14, performing sexual acts and being abused.

The appeal court reserved its decision.

-NewsRegional

Topics:  brock emil dittman commonwealth director of public prosecutions crime and corruption commission editors picks ipswich queensland court of appeal tim ryan wendy abraham

News Corp Australia
Council under fire for camphor laurel removal

Council under fire for camphor laurel removal

Final camphor laurel removal takes place for McLachlan Park redevelopment

Confidence in NBN plummets

NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

Confidence in NBN plummets

Committed team at Marine Rescue Wooli receive medals

AWARDED: Stephen Reading, Jackie Taffs and Bernie Gabriel - three of four recipients of National Service Medals for service with NSW Marine Rescue Wooli.

National medals for service to Wooli sea safety

'Predators' force school to build giant steel mesh fence

The school took the drastic measure following several disturbing incidents involving strangers. Picture David Swift

In one case a stranger reached through the fence to tickle a child.

Local Partners