Disgraced scout leader got off lightly, prosecutor says

A DISGRACED former scout leader's jail term for possessing child exploitation material is "manifestly inadequate", the Commonwealth says.

Brock Emil Dittman was caught during a 2015 operation targeting a file sharing software program.

The Ipswich man was 32 when jailed in February this year for offences including sharing child sex images depicting boys being abused.

But his jail term of four years was unacceptably lenient, a federal prosecutor said, for offences the Crown said carried a maximum term of 25 years.

"There is nothing about this case that would justify the court not correcting [the sentence]," barrister Wendy Abraham told Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

"If you take the maximum penalties ... the sentence is manifestly inadequate."

Dittman was nabbed after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Ms Abraham said investigators observed a particular username on the file-sharing service, and engaged in exchanges, learning the user involved was Dittman.

Dittman accessed child sexual abuse imagery 957 times, on 430 separate dates, Ms Abraham said.

He gave passwords to other users to access the images.

"The conduct escalated over time ... by the time of his arrest there were 76 'friends'."

Dittman's barrister Tim Ryan said the Crown's "complaint" was that the sentence simply was not long enough.

But the sentence handed down "does sit comfortably" with similar cases, Mr Ryan said.

He said the sentencing judge, Justice David Thomas, was "alert and expressed his consideration of deterrence as an important sentencing consideration" in the case.

Mr Ryan said Justice Thomas was cognisant of "all the serious features" of the offending when he sentenced Dittman at Brisbane Supreme Court.

Justice Thomas described the offending as "a blot on our community" and "inexcusable".

NewsRegional previously reported Dittman was said to have been obsessed with viewing and sharing child sex images depicting boys, generally aged 10-14, performing sexual acts and being abused.

The appeal court reserved its decision.

-NewsRegional