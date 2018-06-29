Menu
NSW Fair Trading has released the results from the latest Complaints Register.
'DISGRACEFUL': The online store you should avoid

29th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

AN ONLINE electronic store is under investigation after dozens of complaints were made to NSW Fair Trading.

Better Regulation Minister Matt Keen confirmed enforcement action was being considered against online electronic store Android Enjoyed after the company topped the Complaints Register for the fourth consecutive month.

Android Enjoyed, owned by Digital Marketing and Solutions Pty Ltd, received 77 consumer complaints in May, almost matching the 78 received in April and up on the 50 received in March.

Mr Kean said the continued flow of complaints follows the public warning issued against the gadget store, which was renewed in April this year.

"I've ensured Fair Trading is investigating allegations of misconduct against Android Enjoyed, and its parent company, Digital Marketing and Solutions," he said.

"I want to make sure businesses are putting consumers first."

There have been a lot of complaints about online store Android Enjoyed.
Android Enjoyed has been the subject of many online complaints on Product Review.

Rex Blakemore wrote that the company was "disgraceful".

"Ordered a phone that was listed as in stock," he posted.

"It didn't turn up and they told me they couldn't provide the phone and I could have a refund. Six months later and no refund and no response to emails. Phone numbers are now disconnected."

Others said they had a "horrible" experience dealing with Android Enjoyed, while other customers described the business as a "scam".

Most complained about companies

NSW Fair Trading publishes its Complaints Register every month, listing businesses that are the subject of 10 or more complaints to the agency in a single calendar month.

The most complained about businesses in May were:

  • Android Enjoyed (77 complaints) 
  • Camera Sky (31)
  • Apple (27)
  • Kogan (27)
  • Ray White (25) 
  • Samsung Electronics (23)
  • Good Teeth (23).

"Fair Trading will continue to crack down on those who fail to do the right thing by their customers," Mr Kean said.

"I urge consumers to continue accessing the Complaints Register each month to ensure you're getting the best bang for your buck when buying from NSW businesses."

For more information about the register visit www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au or call 13 32 20.

