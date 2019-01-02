Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pictures on social media show overcrowded terminals this morning. Picture: Twitter
Pictures on social media show overcrowded terminals this morning. Picture: Twitter
Weather

New year chaos at Sydney Airport

by Ben Graham
2nd Jan 2019 10:58 AM

PERPLEXED travellers are posting pictures of chaotic scenes at Sydney Airport this morning after low-lying fog caused delays for hundreds of customers.

Passengers complained of facing massive queues at the Virgin Australia check-in desk early this morning with queues of passengers stretched to the footpaths outside the terminal.

Pictures, posted on social media by disgruntled passengers, show the terminal crowded with hundreds of people.

Pictures on social media show overcrowded terminals this morning. Picture: Twitter
Pictures on social media show overcrowded terminals this morning. Picture: Twitter

Virgin made several announcements to customers waiting at the domestic terminal and said the delays were due it being the busiest day of the year with "over 10,000 passengers".

One airport announcement asked disgruntled travelers not to "berate our staff while we work through this difficult time".

 

"We are experiencing longer than normal queues due to weather," Virgin Australia tweeted.

"We are working to have guests on their way as soon as possible."

Despite the chaotic scenes, a Sydney Airport spokesman told news.com.au that fog had caused delays to just a small number of flights around 7.15-7.30am.

It's believed passengers experienced delays of around 30 minutes, however services are understood to be back to normal.

 

Despite this, the day after New Year's Day is already exceptionally busy for the bustling transport hub, which could be why the terminals still appear to be overcrowded.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks flight delays new year chaos sydney airport transport travel

Top Stories

    Harwood's rising star up for the challenge

    premium_icon Harwood's rising star up for the challenge

    Cricket SHE has come along in leaps and bounds this season, and now Annika Vallette is ready for the biggest challenge of her junior cricket career.

    Police investigate vandal attacks in Maclean

    premium_icon Police investigate vandal attacks in Maclean

    Crime Businesses left with broken windows to start new year

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    News The car crashed and caught on fire early this morning

    CELEBRATION: Yamba blown away by New Years revelry

    premium_icon CELEBRATION: Yamba blown away by New Years revelry

    People and Places Watch the full Yamba midnight fireworks here

    Local Partners