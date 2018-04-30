Menu
Disguised 'Adani' flyer distributed

30th Apr 2018 7:51 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM

FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend.

The flyer, complete with the Adani logo, asks for people to contact their local MP and tell them the company needs "free money, water, coal, profits and land".

FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend. Contributed

'Adani needs', it reads, with bullet points; unlimited amounts of groundwater from the Great Artesian Basin for 60 years for free; no royalties on the coal; no tax on our profits, $1 billion of taxpayers money. No NAIF but still have EFIC; and no native title on the mine site.

Neither activist groups nor Adani could be reached for comment over the weekend.

