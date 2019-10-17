Menu
'Disgusted' Hanson upstages government

by Sam Clench
17th Oct 2019 1:34 PM

THE Senate has passed a motion, put forward by Pauline Hanson, to set up an inquiry into the performance of Australia's dairy industry and the profitability of farmers since the sector was deregulated in 2000.

It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.

Ms Hanson is currently boycotting "non-critical" votes in the Senate, and says that will continue until the government does something to help dairy farmers.

She wants it to re-regulate the dairy industry and set up a commission to fix a base price for milk.

"I'm just absolutely disgusted with Scott Morrison. He's not listening," she told The Sunday Mail over the weekend.

"Farmers are asking for help but they are turning their backs on them."

It isn't really clear what Ms Hanson means when she talks about "non-critical" legislation. The term is completely subjective.

Centre Alliance's Rex Patrick dismissed her boycott earlier this week.

"In actual fact, she's not on strike," he said.

"It's like being on a diet, except at breakfast, lunch time and dinner."

