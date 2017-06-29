'Disgusting' discovery in See Park toilet

SHOCKING: Mackenzie Sheehan posted this picture of syringes on Facebook after discovering them in the toilet at See Park, Grafton.

THE discovery of syringes and needles in a Grafton park toilet outraged Mackenzie Sheehan.

Her partner, Bawn Burke, and his brother, Charlie, took a photo of the syringes in the men's toilet at See Park, prompting her to post it on Facebook warning parents and users of the park to be careful.

"I honestly think it's disgusting, people and kids use the toilets," she said

"We have younger siblings and I find it disgusting that (we found them) at a child's park."

Ms Sheehan's post incensed a number of people in the community and she couldn't understand why someone would leave a needle in a park.

"I just don't understand what goes through their minds to leave it where people could prick themselves," she said.

Ms Sheehan said she was unsure about how to report the matter after hours.

Council acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said the council only became aware of the issue after one of the councillors saw it posted on Facebook.

"Social media is a handy tool but it is not the way to report incidents like this," he said.

"People should call council immediately if they see needles or other dangerous objects in public places, including public toilets.

"I'm sure people post these things with the best of intentions, and we don't want them to stop doing that, but we need them to contact council as well.

"Council does not monitor social media sites, so there is no guarantee that we will be notified of a potential risk.

"For issues like this, where there is a risk to public safety, we aim to get there within an hour."

The council has large sharps bins at Jacaranda, Gordon Wingfield, Lane Boulevard and Cameron Parks.

There are small sharps bins in many public toilets, including in all the parks where syringes have been found.

To report matters like this during office hours phone 6643 0200 or after hours phone 6626 6858.