It’s the trip of a lifetime for many international travellers, but Jade Woodland won’t forget her stay in Australia for a very gross reason.
‘Disgusting’: Shocking find in Brisbane hostel

by Thomas Morgan
11th Dec 2019 2:41 PM
A BACKPACKER has shared skin-crawling footage of bloodsucking parasites scurrying over a couch in the reception of a Brisbane hostel.

British traveller Jade Woodland, who has been in Australia on a working holiday visa since last year, claims to have found bedbugs on the grey sofa on Tuesday, when she and her boyfriend were checking out of the Nomads Brisbane Hostel.

Bed bugs feed on human blood and are often found hiding within beds.

Footage shot by Ms Woodland and provided to The Courier-Mail shows the parasites running over the couch and hiding in small crevices.

Ms Woodland claims she found bedbugs crawling around the couch in the reception of Nomads Brisbane Hostel. Picture: Jade Woodland
"We thought it was pretty disgusting and were concerned about them getting in our bags," she said.

"We even showed one of the other backpackers and she hopped up out of the chair and left the room."

Ms Woodland said she had seen numerous other travellers sitting on the couch, charging phones or waiting to checkout, during her stay there.

"So many people will travel through that hostel and potentially spread them all the way down the coast," she said.

Nomads' Brisbane hostel, where bedbugs were allegedly found by a British backpacker, is based in the City. Picture: Google Maps.
The Courier-Mail has seen correspondence between Ms Woodland and Nomads Brisbane, who promised to destroy the couch and offered her free accommodation at their Sydney hostel.

"This really isn't neglect … the team work really hard there," the Nomads staffer told Ms Woodland over Facebook Messenger.

After The Courier-Mail contacted Nomads Brisbane for comment, Ms Woodland said the representative of the company sent her proof that the couch had been removed.

Nomads Brisbane Hostel has not responded directly to requests for comment.

