Disney dominates this year's formal trends

Pure Perfection - Owner Deonnie Whitaker showing off one of the large selection of dresses available in store.

Pure Perfection - Owner Deonnie Whitaker showing off one of the large selection of dresses available in store. Cody Fox

JEWEL tones, Disney-style ball gowns and dresses with pockets are among the top trends in formal wear this year.

Pure Perfection owner Deonnie Whitaker said while some early birds started their search for their dream dress in January, soon-to-be graduates were still flooding through the doors.

Pure Perfection blue Disney style dress. Cody Fox

It's indicative of a change in the local retail scene where boutiques like Pure Perfection are stocking enough high-end, modern gowns to save graduates from shopping out of town.

The Esplanade store has already sold about 500 formal dresses this year and there's plenty more in stock.

Pure Perfection green dress. Cody Fox

Last year, two-piece formal dresses dominated red carpets.

Mrs Whitaker said this year, elegant one-piece full-length dresses were leading the way.

"We are selling a lot of emerald green and rose gold coloured dresses," Mrs Whitaker said.

"Low back and low front dresses, and off-the-shoulder styles, are also popular.

"Bling isn't really in, it's more about full sequins.

"Wearing white to a school formal isn't taboo either."

Pure Perfection black and gold dress. Cody Fox

For girls looking for a starting point in their dress hunting journey, Mrs Whitaker recommends first finding silhouettes that suit your body shape and skin colour.

At Pure Perfection, these include mermaid, ball gowns fit-and-flare and swing skirts with pockets.

After buying a dress, there's a the chance it will need to be altered before the big day.

With local seamstresses swamped with requests at this time of year, Mrs Whitaker said it was best to allow at least one to two weeks for any alterations.

Pure Perfection - Owner Deonnie Whitaker showing off one of the large selection of dresses available in store. Cody Fox

"If you like a dress but would like it in a different colour, we are able to do special orders," Mrs Whitaker said.

"Some shoppers do come in with their favourite colour in mind.

"It's a really special moment for the whole family when they do find their dress."

To avoid the chance of two or more people turning up to their formal in the same dress, the store keeps a note of who buys what so there's no double ups.