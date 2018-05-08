Disputes with contractor causing bridge issues

COUNCILLOR Karen Toms pressed works and civil director Troy Anderson for an update on Romiaka Bridge at the Clarence Valley Council's Corporate Governance and Works meeting last Tuesday night.

Cr Toms asked what was happening with the dips on either side of the bridge approach and when the bridge would be completed.

Mr Anderson said they were dealing with contractual matters with the contractor in regards to a dispute and they were working through them.

"Part of that is seeking their adjusted program, so I don't have (a completion date),” he said.

Mr Anderson said there had been movement on the approaches of the bridge and they were monitoring those constantly and working with the contractor to assure that when a fill is needed to remove the dip, it would be done.