Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Disqualified trainer Ben Currie arrested in bombshell move

by Kate Kyriacou, Thomas Chamberlin, Nathan Exelby
25th Jun 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Disgraced Queensland horse trainer Ben Currie has been arrested in a police probe bombshell for the racing industry.

Police today arrested Currie in Toowoomba.

Currie has been the leading trainer in Queensland for the last three years, with the highest amount of wins.

He has been disqualified and hasn't trained a runner since May 2 as officials have refused his horse nominations.

 

Earlier this month the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission increased Currie's disqualification period to seven and a half years when it handed down its penalty for five prohibited substance charges.

After finding Currie guilty of five swab irregularities between 2017 and 2019, which included two for cocaine, stewards disqualified Currie for three years and fined him $45,000. All five horses were disqualified from their respective races.

● Wicked Trilogy was found with meloxicam in its system on December 2, 2017, when it raced at Kilcoy;

● Shakira was found to have testosterone in excess of the accepted concentration in its system when it raced on January 28, 2018, at Toowoomba;

● Karaharaga was found to have 17-methylmorphinan-3-ol in its system when it raced on July 6, 2018, at Rockhampton;

● Dreamscope was found to have cocaine and benzolecgonine in its system when it raced at Toowoomba on September 16, 2018;

● Eight Over was found to have cocaine, methylecgonine and benzolecgonine in its system when it raced on February 2, 2019, at Toowoomba.

Currie's father Mark is allowed train after a deal was made to quash a two-year disqualification for race-day treatments. He was given a wholly suspended 12-month suspension and $7500 fine.

ben currie editors picks horse racing

Top Stories

    Telstra launches ‘radical’ price changes

    premium_icon Telstra launches ‘radical’ price changes

    Business AUSTRALIA"S biggest telco will force millions of customers to choose a new phone plan. But the major overhaul comes with some good news for consumers.

    • 25th Jun 2019 1:03 PM
    DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

    premium_icon DEATH IN CUSTODY: Grafton prisoner moved after threats

    News 52-year-old man was transferred ahead of his Ballina court date

    Trainer putting the boot in for cancer

    premium_icon Trainer putting the boot in for cancer

    News Jenny in contention to be biggest fundraiser for Dance For Cancer

    Producers have no beef with rural charity for sick kids

    premium_icon Producers have no beef with rural charity for sick kids

    News Charity marquee a huge hit, raises thousands for families in need