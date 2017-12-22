Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Disqualified L-plater caught speeding, drink-driving

The disqualified driver was caught speeding and drink-driving while travelling down the newly opened Macksville bypass.
The disqualified driver was caught speeding and drink-driving while travelling down the newly opened Macksville bypass. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

A DRIVER has been caught by police drink-driving and speeding while on a disqualified Learner's licence on the newly opened Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads upgrade of the Pacific Hwy.

According to the Mid North Coast Local Area Command, at around 7am on Wednesday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers detected the 18-year-old male travelling at 120kph in the 100kph zone near Nambucca Heads.

Police said a roadside breath analysis returned a mid-range reading of 0.093.

The man's licence also showed he was disqualified from driving until April.

He was issued an infringement notice and was charged with Mid-range PCA, Drive while Disqualified and Breach of Bail.

He was refused bail and appeared at Macksville Local Court yesterday.

Topics:  drink driving learner driver macksville bypass mid north coast local area command nsw police speeding

Coffs Coast Advocate
Home-track hero aims high in Christmas Cup

Home-track hero aims high in Christmas Cup

Grafton Speedway set to host one of the most keenly contested Christmas Cup meetings in years.

Only one major gift on Shanahan's wishlist

FESTIVE RAIL: Carly Shanahan was getting into the Christmas spirit on the waves at Wooli this week.

Wooli grom ready for festive celebrations in Pro Series.

Vandals "destroy" Grafton Infants School

TARGETED: Vandals caused widespread damage at Grafton Public School Infants Campus.

Windows broken and classrooms upended in "disgusting" attack

Man injured in bike riding accident

A man has been injured following a dirt bike riding accident

Local Partners