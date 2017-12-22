Disqualified L-plater caught speeding, drink-driving

The disqualified driver was caught speeding and drink-driving while travelling down the newly opened Macksville bypass.

The disqualified driver was caught speeding and drink-driving while travelling down the newly opened Macksville bypass. Trevor Veale

A DRIVER has been caught by police drink-driving and speeding while on a disqualified Learner's licence on the newly opened Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads upgrade of the Pacific Hwy.

According to the Mid North Coast Local Area Command, at around 7am on Wednesday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers detected the 18-year-old male travelling at 120kph in the 100kph zone near Nambucca Heads.

Police said a roadside breath analysis returned a mid-range reading of 0.093.

The man's licence also showed he was disqualified from driving until April.

He was issued an infringement notice and was charged with Mid-range PCA, Drive while Disqualified and Breach of Bail.

He was refused bail and appeared at Macksville Local Court yesterday.