Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: A Grafton man was arrested by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on deployment to the region after failing to stop for police.
BUSTED: A Grafton man was arrested by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on deployment to the region after failing to stop for police. NSW Police
News

Disqualified rider busted by visiting highway cops

Jarrard Potter
by
12th Jun 2018 4:56 PM

A 19-YEAR-OLD Grafton man earned the ire of Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stationed in the Clarence Valley during their long weekend operation when he was arrested for failing to stop for police.

The disqualified rider was arrested by Central Metropolitan officers on deployment in Grafton during Operation Stay Alert this weekend, and bail was refused in Grafton Local Court.

The arrest was made public on the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Facebook page, where it was shared 41 times in 24 hours.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Family gathered to remember Joseph Young

    premium_icon Family gathered to remember Joseph Young

    News ON THE 100th anniversary of his death in World War I, the extended family of Joseph Young commemorated his life on Sunday

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    Opinion It's the white way or the highway

    DEBUT DELIGHT: Queenslanders ace annual tournament

    premium_icon DEBUT DELIGHT: Queenslanders ace annual tournament

    Tennis and Racquet Sports TOP seeds take all before them at North Coast titles.

    Have you seen these cars?

    Have you seen these cars?

    Crime Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking your assistance

    Local Partners