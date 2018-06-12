Disqualified rider busted by visiting highway cops

BUSTED: A Grafton man was arrested by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on deployment to the region after failing to stop for police.

A 19-YEAR-OLD Grafton man earned the ire of Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stationed in the Clarence Valley during their long weekend operation when he was arrested for failing to stop for police.

The disqualified rider was arrested by Central Metropolitan officers on deployment in Grafton during Operation Stay Alert this weekend, and bail was refused in Grafton Local Court.

The arrest was made public on the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Facebook page, where it was shared 41 times in 24 hours.