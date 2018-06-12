Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSTED: A Grafton man was arrested by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on deployment to the region after failing to stop for police.
BUSTED: A Grafton man was arrested by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on deployment to the region after failing to stop for police. NSW Police
Crime

Disqualified rider leads police on high speed pursuit

Jarrard Potter
by
12th Jun 2018 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist, disqualified from driving until December, was busted by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers after leading them on a pursuit on the Gwydir Highway on the long weekend.

About 3.48pm on Monday, police from Central Metropolitan Highway Patrol deployed to Coffs/Clarence District as part of the Operation Stay Alert were patrolling the Gwydir Highway at Grafton when the accused allegedly rode an unregistered Yamaha YZ450 trail bike west on the footpath at a speed estimated to be about 110km/h.

Police turned to stop the accused who allegedly failed to do so, and officers began a pursuit, west on the Gwydir Highway which reached speeds of 150km/h in the 100km/h zone.

The accused turned left to travel south on Old Glen Innes Road with the pursuit continuing 6km before the bike had mechanical issues and it was dumped.

The Grafton teenager ran into bushland, where he was pursued on foot and arrested. He returned a positive drug test to both cannabis and methylamphetamine and a bong was found in his bag.

Inquiries revealed the motor cycle is not registered or insured and the male is disqualified until 18 December 2018.

The male has been charged with riding in a manner dangerous to the public, police pursuit, drive whilst disqualified, use unregistered vehicle, use uninsured vehicle and posses drug equipment.

He has been granted conditional bail to appear before Grafton Local Court on July 9.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district high speed pursuit police pursuit traffic and highway patrol traffic and highway patrol command
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Family gathered to remember Joseph Young

    premium_icon Family gathered to remember Joseph Young

    Community ON THE 100th anniversary of his death in World War I, the extended family of Joseph Young commemorated his life on Sunday

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    OPINION: Being sorry about the past is not enough

    Opinion It's the white way or the highway

    Grafton face relegation risk despite strong effort

    premium_icon Grafton face relegation risk despite strong effort

    Hockey RESILIENT Grafton could not match up against top division sides.

    Have you seen these cars?

    Have you seen these cars?

    Crime Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking your assistance

    Local Partners