Disqualified rider leads police on high speed pursuit

BUSTED: A Grafton man was arrested by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on deployment to the region after failing to stop for police.

BUSTED: A Grafton man was arrested by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on deployment to the region after failing to stop for police. NSW Police

A 19-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist, disqualified from driving until December, was busted by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers after leading them on a pursuit on the Gwydir Highway on the long weekend.

About 3.48pm on Monday, police from Central Metropolitan Highway Patrol deployed to Coffs/Clarence District as part of the Operation Stay Alert were patrolling the Gwydir Highway at Grafton when the accused allegedly rode an unregistered Yamaha YZ450 trail bike west on the footpath at a speed estimated to be about 110km/h.

Police turned to stop the accused who allegedly failed to do so, and officers began a pursuit, west on the Gwydir Highway which reached speeds of 150km/h in the 100km/h zone.

The accused turned left to travel south on Old Glen Innes Road with the pursuit continuing 6km before the bike had mechanical issues and it was dumped.

The Grafton teenager ran into bushland, where he was pursued on foot and arrested. He returned a positive drug test to both cannabis and methylamphetamine and a bong was found in his bag.

Inquiries revealed the motor cycle is not registered or insured and the male is disqualified until 18 December 2018.

The male has been charged with riding in a manner dangerous to the public, police pursuit, drive whilst disqualified, use unregistered vehicle, use uninsured vehicle and posses drug equipment.

He has been granted conditional bail to appear before Grafton Local Court on July 9.