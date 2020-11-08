Menu
A Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted with the search, which failed to locate any vessels in distress. Photo: Adam Hourigan
News

Distress flare prompts air and water search off Coffs

Jasmine Minhas
8th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
POLICE are conducting further inquiries after an air and water search failed to locate any vessels in distress - despite numerous reports a flare was sighted off a Coffs Coast beach.

A NSW Police spokesperson said officers from the Coffs Clarence Police District arrived at Macauleys Headland just before 10.30pm last night (November 7) after witnesses reported the distress flare. 

Police called upon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter for assistance, and emergency services began combing the waters off Diggers Beach. 

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter used night vision goggles and searched up to 10 nautical miles east of the coast, while Coffs Harbour Water Police launched its vessel 'Vanguard', however no person or vessel was found.

No vessels have been reported missing or overdue in the area, according to a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson.

Further inquiries will be conducted by the Marine Area Command.

air search coffs harbour marine command nsw police water police water search
Coffs Coast Advocate

