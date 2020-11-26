Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
26th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WOFFENDEN, Richard James; TAHANA, Wonda Jennifer | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Sean Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ORD, Whitney Joyce; BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM;BARNEY;BISHOP;BLADE-HARKER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCKLEY;COOLWELL;FITZPATRICK-BROWNE; GILL; GRITT; HICKEY; HUYNH;JENKIN;MALE;MARTIN;MCKENNA;MOORE;PEARSON;RAMSAY; RYAN; SPOONER;STENNER; SYED; TOLHURST;VOLK;WILLIAMSON;WILSON;WINIATA;WYBORN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCHAN; JEFFERIES; SINGLETON; SUYASH; WALSH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DUX, Scott Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBOLEWSKI, Benjaman | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 8:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CORCORAN, Ben Joseph; SHELTON, Dante | Judge Lynham | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

FARRELL, Scott Andrew | Judge Lynham | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TORRENS, Richard James; FISHER, Kyle Reece | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GORE, Craig Kirin | Judge Byrne QC | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 26

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victim speaks out after Maclean GP convicted of sex act

        Premium Content Victim speaks out after Maclean GP convicted of sex act

        Crime A Maclean doctor has faced court of carrying out a sexual act against a patient, who has spoken of the terrifying ordeal

        Daily Catch-up: November 26, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 26, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        We want the old jail, but we want them to pay for it

        Premium Content We want the old jail, but we want them to pay for it

        Council News Council knocks back site that could be a “noose around their neck”, but wants to...

        IN COURT: 11 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 11 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean and Grafton court today