Disturbing link with alleged rapist and 'spy camera' victims

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man was initially busted when women found the recording devices and called the police. istock

VICTIMS of an alleged rapist also accused of secretly recording women using "spy cameras" either lived under the same roof or knew the 50-year-old personally.

Police arrested the man at Nambour this morning and charged him with three counts of rape, six counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of breaching privacy by recording after an alleged four-year crime spree.

Police will allege between 2015 and 2019 at Eudlo and Bli Bli addresses, the alleged offender hid cameras in bathrooms and recorded the female victims.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police will allege the man used multiple secret devices including a "spy camera" which looked like a towel hook with an SD card attached.

On another occasion, the man allegedly used another device to film up skirts of women at a Maroochydore house which were stored on two hard drives police also seized.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said the man knew his alleged victims.

"As far as persons known to this offender, some offences relate to locations where he rented and other people (females) were renting rooms in the houses as well, or he stayed with people known to him and used the devices in that house," he said.

The man remained in the watch-house following his arrest yesterday, and did not apply for bail on the serious charges which will be committed to a higher court.

Legal Aid lawyer Michael Robinson told Maroochydore Magistrates Court his office would represent the defendant during the committal mention on September 6.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin excused the defendant's appearance on that date.