Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Aboriginal woman from Brisbane found this shocking letter on her windshield after a fellow motorist hit her car.
An Aboriginal woman from Brisbane found this shocking letter on her windshield after a fellow motorist hit her car.
News

Shocking note left on woman’s car

18th Jan 2019 8:18 AM

IF YOU accidentally scratch or bump someone's car, it's common courtesy to leave a note with your contact details so the owner can follow it up.

But an Aboriginal woman from Brisbane received a shocking letter from a driver who hit her vehicle.

A photo of the handwritten note was posted to Twitter yesterday afternoon, sparking a flurry of angry responses.

In the note, the driver acknowledges hitting the woman's car, before adding: "You have an Aboriginal sticker on your car so the government probs paid for it out of my taxes. Happy Australia Day. I'm not sorry as well."

The note has no name or contact information, but is signed "2019 One Nation".

Another user, who posted the note to Imgur, said the woman whose car was hit was their grandmother.

"My Grandma has terminal cancer and this was left on her car today near Chermside Shopping Centre complex," they said.

"She's worked all her life and adopted kids from all cultures.

"She's a proud Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara woman and ashamed this treatment is still happening to her even after being part of the Stolen Generation."

People had a furious response to the note, with some calling for the owner to contact Chermside Shopping Centre and request the CCTV footage outside the complex.

More Stories

Show More
car editors picks note racist

Top Stories

    Guilty pleas for drug, firearm charges but no jail time

    premium_icon Guilty pleas for drug, firearm charges but no jail time

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton man has been sentenced in Grafton Local Court over a number of charges following a raid by Grafton Police in 2017

    Funeral industry first for Valley's Bennett family

    premium_icon Funeral industry first for Valley's Bennett family

    Business A family funeral business has expanded its operation into Grafton.

    New access road to Pacific Highway to open today

    New access road to Pacific Highway to open today

    News Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions in South Grafton

    Brooms Head says goodbye to a familiar friend

    premium_icon Brooms Head says goodbye to a familiar friend

    News Carers share details of Brumby’s final hours