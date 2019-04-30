Menu
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks.
FILE PHOTO: A woman who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim on the Sunshine Coast in two weeks.
Woman sexually assaulted in own bed as partner slept

Shayla Bulloch
30th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
A WOMAN who was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own bed has become the second sexual assault victim in a fortnight in what police describe as a disturbing trend.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the assault after entering the victim's room while she was sleeping with her partner and sexually assaulting her last Thursday.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the behaviour was becoming more common.

"There seems to be an ongoing trend where males are taking advantage of sleeping women or taking advantage of extremely intoxicated women who are not in a apposition to provide consent," he said.

A similar incident recently occurred at Coolum and police were still looking for a man who pulled a woman in bushes at Birtinya before sexually assaulting her last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said attitudes towards women needed to change.

"We have had recent rape convictions for this scenario," he said.

"Young males need to review their behaviour and attitudes... it starts at home."

The 20-year-old Little Mountain man will appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on May 15.

