Shocking footage of violent school fight
DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Feb 2019 7:41 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM
Warning: Disturbing content

SHOCKING footage has emerged of Bundaberg North State High School students in a violent brawl, with one teen wielding a screwdriver.

 

Submitted anonymously, the video shows multiple students pulling hair, exchanging punches and kicking each other in the head.

The 44-second video shows one of the students holding a screwdriver and, in a sickening act, one student stomps on another students head.

At the end of the video, believed to have been shot today, three adults are seen running over to intervene.

The video was provided by a concerned mother, who said they would never send their child to the school after seeing the footage.

The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Education.

bundaberg queensland school fight
