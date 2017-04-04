Dittman rains on parade with fly-in fly-out double

A FLY-IN fly-out job from Luke Dittman denied trainer Ian Savins a winning double at Grafton on Tuesday.

It was a lucrative day out for Savins, with a win and two second placings from his three starters. But if not for the leading Brisbane jockey, who made the trip specially to ride Mr Snowman for Gordon Yorke in the CG&E Benchmark 55 Handicap (1106m), he could have returned to his Casino stables with two winners instead.

Luke Dittman rides Mr Snowman to victory on the outside of Academy Hill as rain fell at Grafton on Tuesday, 4th April, 2017. Racing NSW

Dittman's visit was almost as brief as the passing shower which dampened the Soft (5) Clarence River Jockey Club surface right on cue for race seven, and perhaps just as telling.

While $4 favourite Clasroom Destiny (Matthew McGuren) missed the start, Dittman took Mr Snowman ($4.20) straight to the front in commanding fashion. As the field splashed down the home straight, Raymond Spokes looked to have found a winning surge in Savins' charge Academy Hill ($5.50), who led the final 200m only to surrender victory in the shadows of the post.

Dittman was awarded for his classy perseverance with the win, by a mere 8cm, while Ridges Pride ($7.50, Matthew Paget) turned in a pleasing run to finish third for Vanessa McLennan.

The tall 25-year-old son of legendary hoop Mick Dittman also won his only other booking for the day, on $2.90 favourite Forever Alone for Port Macquarie trainer Neil Godbolt in the last race of the day, the 1410m Class 3 Handicap.

Galiano powers home ahead of Kay Bea's Lad and Red Ochre to win race five the Barrier Draw Luncheon July 10 Class 2 Handicap (1710m) at Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday, 4th April, 2017. Bill North

Earlier Savins made the perfect start to his day when Galiano ($3.60fav) triumphed in the Class 2 Handicap (1710m). This time it was Spokes who powered down the outside to rein in leader Red Ochre ($13, Matthew Paget) and shake off fellow fast finisher Kay Bea's Lad ($9, Peter Graham) for a half-length win.

After Academy Hill's photo finish disappointment, Savins turned bridesmaid for a second race in a row, with Soft Top ($4.40) in the F&M Benchmark 55 Handicap (1106m). Jockey Matthew McGuren producing a stirring ride to muscle ahead of the pack, but the four-year-old mare was only best of the rest as Shoreline ($5.50, Jackson Murphy) proved too strong to win by almost a length for Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore. Daniel Want's Flying Envy ($7, Ben Looker) was third.

The Want-Looker combination had more joy in the following race, however, with stable leader Dantga ($2.80fav) taking out the feature 1206m Open Handicap by two lengths from $26 long shot Pomme Petite (Serg Lisnyy) and Steve's Surprise ($7, Matthew Paget) third.

Meanwhile, Shoreline's win completed a winning double in the saddle for Jackson Murphy, who scored on No Bo in the first event on the mega 10-race card, the 1106m Maiden Plate.

No Bo jumped reasonably well gate four and the Wauchope apprentice quickly pulled his way to the lead.

Apart from a brief challenge at the 600m by Perfect Rebellion, No Bo ($2.40fav) was unheaded for the remainder and proved too good to win by almost a length ahead of Kevin King trained Vivid Image ($4.20, Kasie Stanley) second and Gordon Yorke trained She Clangs ($4.60, Belinda Hodder).

"A very pleasing, overdue win," Schmidt said. "She's been very honest but unlucky running with slightly better ones. But today she found the right race.

"Everything went to plan, Jackson rode it to a letter. He's got a good nature and horses race well for him.

"I rode a few winners for his master Grant Prosser when I was younger so it's good to be able to put his apprentice on and he's now ridden a couple of winners for me."

Dwayne Schmidt with runner Nobo Caitlan Charles

Owned by Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie, Schmidt hinted No Bo could be on the market sooner rather than later.

"There's a big chance she'll come up for sale," Schmidt said. "She's been a good buy for us, and we think somebody else should have a turn with her."