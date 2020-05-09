DIRTY WATER: Divers to fix supply to Shannon Creek Dam

The Shannon Creek Dam is the centrepiece of the $180m Regional Water Supply Scheme that Council completed with our partners Clarence Valley Council to ensure a reliable water supply for the future.

DIVERS will be called in to help fix contamination of the water supply as debris from recent bushfires plays havoc with our water supply.

It comes as Level 1 water restrictions remain in place while water is unable to be extracted from the Nymboida River.

Following the unprecedented bushfire season and subsequent heavy rain, the water extraction was halted to prevent unwanted debris being washed into the water supply.

"The water in the Nymboida River is now clear and some water has been extracted from the River over the past few weeks," said Greg Mashiah Council Manager - Water Cycle.

LOOK BACK: How bushfire cut power to Shannon Creek Dam and pushed us onto Level 4 restrictions.

"Unfortunately, we could not continue extracting water as we have found the tunnel and pipeline from the River to our treatment plant is causing the water to dirty when we have to increase the flow. The flow has to be increased to be able to fill the dam and also provide water through the Regional water supply scheme to Coffs Harbour."

As with normal practice the pipeline has been flushed at several locations between the River and the treatment plant, however, this has not solved the issue as it normally would.

DEVASTATION: This picture shows the effects of a bushfires which burned near the Shannon creek dam burned the peaty material around the base of this swamp mahogany, exposing it's roots.

"We believe this is a result of the bushfire silt deposited in the pipeline after the heavy rain received earlier this year, as this is the first time this issue has persisted after flushing. We have been using the Dam again to supply our treatment plant with water."

"As we cannot fill Shannon Creek Dam with dirty water from the River the current Level 1 water restrictions must remain in place, both in the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour Council areas until the issue is rectified. This may take several weeks," Mr Mashiah added.

Due to NSW Government licensing conditions, the water received directly into the dam from rainfall must be released to the environment, therefore the level of water in the dam will fall below 80% when this process if finished.

Further investigation into the issues are ongoing, divers and remote operate vehicles will commence the assessment of any offtake issues and tunnel issues shortly.