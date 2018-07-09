Menu
Divers wrap crime scene tape around dead reef

18th Aug 2016 7:36 PM

DIVERS from Australia have joined with coastal communities around the world to wrap crime-scene tape around dead coral reefs and blame the fossil fuel industry for hindering global climate action.

A series of underwater photographs collected from the Great Barrier Reef, Samoa and the Andaman Islands demonstrates the impacts of the worst mass coral bleaching in recorded history.

International environmental organisation 350.org blames the bleaching on the "reckless behaviour” of fossil fuel companies such as Exxon, AGL - which they say is Australia's largest carbon polluter - Origin Energy, Rio Tinto, Woodside and Santos.

"Since the 1960s, comp- anies like Exxon ignored the warnings of their own scientists, and instead poured resources into actively deceiving the public by funding climate denial groups and obstructing climate action,” 350.org said in a statement.

Senior advisor to 350.org Bill McKibben added: "It could have been prevented had Exxon and its ilk simply told the truth about climate change when they knew it.

"It's not hyperbole to say they killed the reef - it's just physics and biology.”

