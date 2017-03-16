Diverse line-up of entertaining options

Thursday
- Johannes Moller, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- Kieran Wicks, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Peppa Pig, My First Cinema Experience, 11am, 3.40pm, 5.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton. (Continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday. See Saraton for session times).
Friday
- DJ Gump and Jayden Reti, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Flipside, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sam Fletcher Duo, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Headland Irish Band, 6pm in the bar, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Country Superstars Tribute, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Live and Free with Lisa Hunt, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Darren Jack, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Rob Saric, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- Friday Night Live Dj, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- The Bentley Effect, 7pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Simone & Jarred, 7pm, Botero Roastery & Cafe, Maclean.
- Powerhouse, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Craig Freeman, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Fat Picnic, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dan Tuite solo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- The SuperLove, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Marty & Simone, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Nicole Brophy, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Bentley Effect, 7pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Harmony Day celebrations, Harwood Hotel.
Coming soon
- March 25: The Bounty Hunters, Grafton District Services Club.
- March 26: The Living End, Coffs Ex-Services Club.
- March 31: Flickerfest, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- March 31: Beauty and the Beast free youth night screening, Yamba Cinema.
- April 2: Celtic and Contemporary Folk Music Sessions, Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton.
- April 6: Live n Loud, 6pm, Grafton Library.
- April 6: Screen composing with Adam Gock (Masterchef), Clarence Valley Conservatorium
- April 7: The East Pointers with Tullara Connors, Eatonsville Hall.
- April 7: Deb Webber psychic medium, South Grafton Ex-Services Club.
- April 8: McKenzie, Grafton District Services Club.
- April 8: Youth Week Musical Festival, Grafton Racecourse.
- April 9: Mixed Bangers and Sizzling Mallets, 4pm, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- April 9: Harvey, Sutherland and Bermuda plus Aka Lui and Salty DJs, 4pm, Cafe Leche, Yamba.
- April 9: Bent Bridge Film Festival, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.