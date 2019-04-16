Diverse offerings at Quota fundraising event

FANTASTIC DAY: Organisers Lynne White and Dianne Wilson at the Quota Art, Craft and Garden Fair in Yamba.

FANTASTIC DAY: Organisers Lynne White and Dianne Wilson at the Quota Art, Craft and Garden Fair in Yamba. Tim Jarrett

CLARENCE Art, Craft and Garden Fair at Yamba showcased the wares of local creative producers with the aim of fundraising for various groups in the community.

"It is our biggest fundraiser for the year,” organiser Dianne Wilson said.

"And we have just donated money to Brooms Head RFS for a new Gerni to wash down the trucks after they come back from fires.”

The fellowship and friendship that comes with being part of Quota was a key attraction for many of the members, who meet regularly to socialise and organise.

"I moved to the area and was looking for something to do and I found that I really enjoyed the company of the ladies in the group,” Ms Wilson said.

"I also appreciated that the money raised through Quota stays in the community here.”

Liz Watkins and Brian Thomas were at the event showcasing jewellery, gems and children's favourite, dinosaur poo.

"The technical term is coprolite,” Ms Watkins said.

"It's a fossil, it's prehistoric, it's poo. It really has it all.”

Despite being millions of years old, Ms Watkins was constantly amazed at how people handled the rock.

"The number of times you see people surreptitiously wiping their hands on the side of their trousers,” she said.

"Even though it is definitely no longer poo, it is very funny.”