Around 50 residents of Woombah and Iluka gathered to vent their frustration over the potential location of an asphalt plant in Woombah as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Jarrard Potter

THE Roads and Maritimes Service have created a divide and rule situation between three communities accoring to the president of the Woombah Residents Assoication.

In a letter to local media, Kerry Wilsmore said that by disregarding five other sites identified in preliminary investigation for an asphalt batching plant, they have created a situation where each communities decision will affect another of the three shortlisted.

This comes after RMS started a review of the supply strategy for the manufacture and delivery of asphalt for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Following the review, three sites were identified as best meeting the assessment criteria to supply asphalt between Maclean and Devils Pulpit and were put up for community consultation.

"Do we support the Mororo option because of one resident and a sensitive ecological environment within 50 metres?” he asked

"Conversely, do we say yes to Harwood as a site with houses within 300 metres and school students attending Harwood Public. Will filtration be offered to these residents?

"Will the 800 residents of Woombah have more weight than the 350 residents of Harwood or the lone affected occupant of Mororo?”

Mr Wilsmore said it is unfair on the residents, and said that although community impacts are listed a reason the three sites were identified, in the benefits and constraints of each site, no mention is made of the community.

"There are other sites which they can outline to us at their drop in meetings.,” he said.

Mr Wilsmore urged the community to fill out the community response form from the RMS as well as attend the relevant community meetings.

The meetings will be held at:

Woombah - November 3 from 12-2pm at the Woombah Recreation reserve



Harwood - November 5 from 5-7pm at the Harwood Community Hall



Mororo - November 4 from 5-7pm at the Mororo site compound

Mr Wilsmore also questioned why the permanent batching plants in Ballina and Coffs Harbour cannot be used if they are supplying 40% of the asphalt needed for the upgrade.

In their most recent update, RMS stated that due to peak production requirements and considering

safety, program and cost, the project team's assessment determined two temporary batch plants are needed to supply asphalt for the upgrade between Tucabia and Devils Pulpit.

Between these areas, about 170,000 tonnes of asphalt for the completion of the Pacific Highway will be needed between 2018 and 2020.