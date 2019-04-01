Diving expedition ends in medical emergency

A woman is in a stable condition following potentially deadly diving incident at the weekend.

A woman is in a stable condition following potentially deadly diving incident at the weekend. Facebook

A WOMAN is in a stable condition following a potentially deadly diving incident at the weekend.

The woman was on a diving expedition at North Solitary Island on Saturday morning when she began to experience complications.

It is understood that during her ascent to the surface, the woman began to experience breathing difficulties and blood coming from her mouth.

"We believe the woman, who has 15 years of diving experience, was suffering from decompression sickness," Coffs-Clarence Police duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said.

The 58-year-old woman was flown to Lismore Base Hospital but later transported to a Queensland hospital for further treatment.

It is understood she is a stable condition.