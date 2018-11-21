DIVING IN: Swimmers set for Long Course Championships

EXCITED: Jamie Plunkett, Andrea Thomson, Isaac Huxley and Jack Leeson are set to take part in the Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships this weekend.

SWIMMING: Clarence Valley swimming club members will be looking to make a splash this weekend when they travel south to Coffs Harbour for the Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships.

More than 400 swimmers from the Queensland border in the north to Buladelah in the south will take part in the event, and Grafton Swimming Club president David Moon said the nine members of his club were excited to go up against the best swimmers in the region.

"This event is held every November and the top swimmers in the whole region take part,” Moon said.

"You've got to post qualifying times to be able to be an entrant so it's quite an achievement to be a part of it.

"Some of the members are regulars to the championships and it's a good stepping stone to higher carnivals, and others have worked really hard to make it, especially our younger swimmers.”

With the championships taking place in Coffs Harbour on Saturday and Sunday, Moon said the close proximity to the Clarence Valley would be a bonus for local entrants.

Moon said the North Coast boasted a strong level of competition in the pool, and was expecting more of the same this weekend. "There will be good competition right across the age groups, from under-10 right through to open age groups, and in all strokes, medley and relay events,” he said.

"I think we've got a few members that will be expecting to get a lot of placings in their age groups.

"It's a great achievement to be a part of the championships and I'm hoping to see some good results and our swimmers make the most of the opportunity.”

Fourteen members from Maclean Manta Rays and two Yamba Orcas Swimming Club will also be vying for placings.

Swimming North Coast publicity officer Faye Rowles said the overall entries stand at 3552, including relays, a rise of 530 on last year and the total number of swimmers is 446, up 52 on last year.

"It will be a very busy weekend which should bring a feast of good swimming times and see area records fall,” Rowles said. The top clubs with the most entries are Coffs Harbour with 81, Port Macquarie 48, Trinity Lismore 39, Forster and Alstonville both fielding 27.