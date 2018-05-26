Diving industry shake-up flagged ahead of coroner's findings

British tourist Bethany Emily Farrell, 23, drowned during an introductory scuba dive on February 17, 2015. She's pictured here before hitting the water at Blue Pearl Bay in the Whitsundays.

A BRITISH tourist drowned on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef during her first scuba dive largely because an instructor lost sight of her while trying to avoid her introductory diving group mixing with a certified group, a Coronial inquest has been told.

But a perfect storm of individual slip-ups, company errors and environmental factors contributed to the death of Bethany Emily Farrell at Blue Pearl Bay in the Whitsundays on February 17, 2015, counsel assisting, John Aberdeen, said.

Patrick and Caron Farrell pictured outside Mackay Courthouse during the coronial inquest. Luke Mortimer

Poor visibility in the bay off Hayman Island, a lack of basic training regarding diving gear such as buoyancy control devices (BCD) and a missing flipper also led to Ms Farrell's death while in the care of Wings Diving Adventures (DL20 Trading Pty Ltd).

Linking Ms Farrell's death to that of Irish tourist Elaine Morrow in similar circumstances in April, 2011, Mr Aberdeen said they "shared the same disturbing common feature that the cause of both deaths can be related to the separation of an introductory diver from their dive group".

Former dive instructor Fiona McTavish (in sunglasses) leaves Mackay Courthouse accompanied by her legal team. Luke Mortimer

"Visibility ... that has to be addressed. Another issue here, which in my submission has a primary responsibility for Bethany's death, was the interaction, or intersection of dive groups," he said.

"That doesn't seem to be addressed in the safety systems at all. That's what started this. That's what caused this."

Mr Aberdeen said Ms Farrell's instructor, Fiona McTavish, "should have considered swimming in between her divers, taking both in a linked arm and swimming with them to the alternative route".

Instead, Ms McTavish attempted to guide Ms Farrell and her friend Melissa Clark around a certified group during their introductory dive, rolling from a backwards swimming position to navigate coral, taking her eyes of the women for up to 10 seconds before she lost sight of Ms Farrell.

The 23-year-old was spotted on the surface of the bay, screaming for help, soon after she became separated from Ms McTavish.

Steven Croucher, who was skipper aboard the Wings Diving Adventures vessel on the day British tourist Bethany Emily Farrell drowned. Luke Mortimer

Boats in Blue Pearl bay did not reach Ms Farrell before she sank back under water, including Wings' own tender vessel.

Ms Farrell's body was eventually recovered by Ms McTavish beneath a ledge of coral about 10.8m underwater less than an hour after she went missing.

It's not clear what Ms Farrell - who was just six days into a gap year holiday - experienced in her last moments.

Mr Aberdeen said Workplace Health and Safety could take action against Ms McTavish and then-skipper Steven Croucher.

However, Mr Aberdeen told the Coroner their actions - including Mr Croucher's failure as a lookout - fell short of criminal negligence.

Bethany Emily Farrell.

Coroner David O'Connell flagged a raft of likely recommendations he will hand down.

That includes altering the diving Code of Practice to limit the introductory diver to instructor ratio to two to one, and one to one if visibility is poor.

Mr O'Connell said he'll recommend the term "resort diving" undergo review and instructors be required to keep introductory divers within arm's reach at all times.

Additionally, Mr O'Connell said he will recommend instructors must use a device, a secchi disc, to check water visibility and that dive site inspections must be undertaken, both above and below the water.

Blue Pearl Bay, off Hayman Island.

Elementary diving skills, including inflating and deflating BCDs and dropping weight belts, would need to be demonstrated in a controlled environment, like a pool, before introductory divers hit the ocean.

Mr O'Connell said he will also recommend staggering dive groups and routes, and leaving the final say on whether a dive proceeds solely up to instructors.

He also seeks to recommend the diving Code Of Practice act as a minimum requirement instead of simply guidelines, and that dive boats carry a lost diver marker

It's likely Mr O'Connell will also recommend the reinstatement of Queensland's disbanded Dive and Snorkelling Death Review Panel.

Mr O'Connell will hand down his findings in coming days or weeks.