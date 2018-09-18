Diving into Maclean's deep blue

AT LEFT: Clarence Valley Council's Mark Mulligan puts a coat of paint onto the lane markings in the Maclean Pool.

AT LEFT: Clarence Valley Council's Mark Mulligan puts a coat of paint onto the lane markings in the Maclean Pool. Adam Hourigan

THE water will sparkle even brighter blue in Maclean this swimming season.

Taking advantage of the winter season, Clarence Valley Council workers have given the 50m swimming pool a refurbishment with new tiles fitted all the way around the pool.

The pool base has also been repainted a deep blue, and metal grates on the edge of the pool have been restraightened.

According to a Clarence Valley Council spokesperson, the work is part of a renewal project to keep the pool in good condition, and will cost around $50,000.