AT LEFT: Clarence Valley Council's Mark Mulligan puts a coat of paint onto the lane markings in the Maclean Pool.
Diving into Maclean's deep blue

18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
THE water will sparkle even brighter blue in Maclean this swimming season.

Taking advantage of the winter season, Clarence Valley Council workers have given the 50m swimming pool a refurbishment with new tiles fitted all the way around the pool.

The pool base has also been repainted a deep blue, and metal grates on the edge of the pool have been restraightened.

According to a Clarence Valley Council spokesperson, the work is part of a renewal project to keep the pool in good condition, and will cost around $50,000.

Field operator Clarence Valley council Mark Mulligan puts a new coat of paint for the lane markings on the Maclean Pool.
