Online division over Grafton CBD revamp

DREAMS of turning Prince Street, Grafton into a pedestrian-only precinct has evoked fierce debate among online readers.

Recently State Planning Minister Rob Stokes announced a $15 million Streets as Shared Spaces program that will fund councils to provide more space for communities to walk, cycle and exercise safely.

Although Clarence Valley Council have not yet decided to make an application for this funding, The Daily Examiner asked readers on our Facebook page their thoughts about Prince Street as a potential shared space for this program.

For many, it proved to be a sensitive topic with more than 110 individual comments.

"Leave Prince Street the way it is and bring back the bicycle racks that they used to have there!" Debbie Pearson said.

"You have to think of the elderly, people with disabilities etc, they cannot walk from King Street or from Shoppingworld!"

Other readers echoed Ms Pearson's sentiments, providing examples from other local government areas.

"Ask Coffs Harbour Council what happened when they made a portion of their shopping centre into pedestrian only," Regina Falange said.

"Crime increased, shoppers in that are reduced. It's now back to its original car access, but the council where out of pocket for both conversion to and from."

While most readers were resistant to the idea, others welcomed the possibility to make Grafton's CBD more pedestrian friendly.

"The Grafton community has been crying out for better and more safer options for walkers and bike riders," Gary Nichols said.

"I hope Council takes advantage of the proposal and make an application for the Shared Space program."

Here's what some others said about turning Prince St into a shared space:

Julie White: Rubbish. That's what we love about our main street and shops - parking for the quick essential shopping, including food and coffee.

Jamie Williams: Part of the street could be closed off to cars. A multi level car park could be built to replace the lost car spaces. Paid parking could also be introduced. The funds could be used to improve local roads and services.

Julie Bennett: Definitely NO. Prince Street should be vamped back to what it was with wide street good trees and bike racks in the centre.

Daniela Driussi: I love the nostalgic aesthetics of the street, and I love being able to park right out front of the shop I need to go to.

Gaye Thompson: If that happens knock down the Council building and build a parking lot there.

Danny Broeder: Definitely NO, but if anything maybe close one side for walkway, cafes etc, and 20km/h speed on the other side one way only.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Have you got something to say about this topic? Post your thoughts on our Facebook thread HERE