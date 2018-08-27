Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COOKING UP A STORM: Young chef Radhika Bhardwaj also teaches her fellow Year 6 Fairholme College students about cooking.
COOKING UP A STORM: Young chef Radhika Bhardwaj also teaches her fellow Year 6 Fairholme College students about cooking. Tobi Loftus
Food & Entertainment

Diwali record attempt beckons young chef

31st Oct 2018 4:45 PM

THIS weekend's Diwali festival will see thousands descend on Toowoomba's Civic Square, but spare a thought for 12-year old Radhika Bhardwaj.

Radhika, one of the event's caterers, is attempting to break a Guiness World Record by becoming the youngest person to cook for about 1200 people.

The talented young chef will spend three hours today over a hot stove, stirring, chopping and seasoning a number of dishes in preparation for this weekend's festivities.

Radhapriya Bhardwaj teaches her fellow Year 6 Fairholme College students about cooking.
Radhapriya Bhardwaj teaches her fellow Year 6 Fairholme College students about cooking. Tobi Loftus

"She was happy when we decided to organise an event but we had to put a number to what we wanted to do," her father Sid Bhardwaj said.

"She said 'dad can we cook for 1200 people' and I looked at my wife and said 'sure why not'.

"Every weekend there are about 50 to 60 people in my house and she has been cooking for them since she was six or seven."

Mr Bhardwaj said the cooking preparations will be recorded and witnessed by three people, though he said Guiness says it takes about 15 weeks to determine if there has been a new record.

"It will take three to four hours minimum, we have big pots but she needs help to stir," he said.

cooking diwali festival news toowoomba toowoomba civic square
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News IF YOU see a purple tie-dye shirt out and about today, chances are you're looking at an international volunteer helping make the Jacaranda Festival possible

    Less than 100 coastal emus left

    premium_icon Less than 100 coastal emus left

    Environment These emus are facing extinction

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News Shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight

    Local Partners