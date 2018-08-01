DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

BUMPY ROAD: Neighbours Daniel Neabe and Peter Clark are at war after the former built speed bumps outside the other's home overnight. Mr Neabe and Mr Clark disagree over whether the work is legal.

RESIDENTS living on Rosenstet Lane are at war.

Last Friday morning a 12-month-long verbal battle culminated in a clash between four households.

The catalyst? Three concrete speed humps Childers man Daniel Neabe constructed outside his neighbours' homes overnight.

Following the surprise development, which Mr Neabe commissioned himself, residents' complaints to Bundaberg Regional Council and local police ensued.

But despite attacks on his DIY humps, Mr Neabe's feet have remained firmly planted on top of the concrete work.

On Saturday morning neighbour Peter Clark contacted the NewsMail about the newly constructed speed humps, which at that point were still barricaded off.

Mr Clark said: "They're not even bumps, they're like mountains. I'm not sure the car's going to get over them."

However, Mr Neabe said adding the humps was his right.

"The three people that pass this place (Mr Neabe's house) ... shower (us) with dust," he said.

"You go and say 'excuse me could you do us a favour ... the dust goes on the roof and in the water tank'.

"Some say 'OK', others argue but then reluctantly do (it).

"Or you get an all-out war and that's what we've got now."

The Apple Tree Creek resident said he and his partner were pensioners and couldn't "afford to keep cleaning it (the roof/water tank) out".

He added the matter, which the council is reviewing, was not a misunderstanding.

"I've lived in rural places for a long time now. People don't drive fast down dirt roads," Mr Neabe said.

On Saturday, Mr Clark acknowledged that issues over residents' driving speeds had cropped up in the past.

Later that day, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor told the NewsMail the argument was no doubt a legal one, which the council might not have a right to address, depending on the boundaries of the easement.

"If it's on road reserve then it's a council matter. If it's on private land it's civil," he said.

Mr Neabe, however, argued he knew what his rights were and reviewed the easement documents he'd received when he first bought his house.

"We had the rules laid out for us," he said.

"You wouldn't do anything illegally wrong if you're going to spend money on it.

"I'm in the right."