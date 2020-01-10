DJ busted driving high on cocaine

Vincent Limas, 29, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court on Friday to possessing a commercial quantity of ketamine and drug driving after being pulled over on September 16 last year.

A FRENCH backpacker and international DJ busted with a horse tranquilliser in his car while driving high on cocaine near Katherine will spend the next four weeks in jail.

The court heard Limas was in Australia on a working holiday visa and had set off on a road trip from Melbourne to the NT with a group of other backpackers when he was stopped by police.

The car was pulled over for a random breath test at about 5.30am and Limas tested positive to cocaine, admitting to using the drug three days earlier.

A search of the car also turned up 0.29g of ketamine - almost three times the commercial quantity threshold - which Limas said he had bought at a party because he wanted to try it.

Justice Stephen Southwood said Limas was the son of a retired French national police officer who grew up in the Caribbean where he volunteered rescuing turtles and other doing conservation work.

Justice Southwood said Limas, a qualified dive master, came to Australia on a working holiday visa after he "lost everything" in Hurricane Irma in 2017 to earn money to establish a diving school.

He said Limas's musical work had seen him signed to several European labels and play in "many different countries around the world", including a recent gig at the Litchfield Beats festival.

In sentencing Limas to nine months' jail, suspended after 28 days, Justice Southwood said ketamine was a dangerous drug of which the community strongly disapproved.

"Ketamine is a drug which is increasing in popularity because of its dissociative and hallucinogenic effects," he said.

"The offender is simply a recreational drug user - as an adult he's chosen to use dangerous drugs … as he travels around Australia."