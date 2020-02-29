DJ Khaled drops price of Miami mansion

After sitting on the market for over a year, music mogul and proud new dad DJ Khaled has dropped the price of his stunning five-bedroom Miami property.

After sitting on the market for over a year, renowned hit maker and proud new dad DJ Khaled has dropped the price of his Miami mansion in the hopes of finding a buyer.

The music industry titon has reduced the price of the stunning five-bedroom home to $AU 9.1 million ($US 5.99 million), down from its $US 8 million asking price.

No expense has been spared on the Florida estate, with the 44-year old spending a reported $2.5 million remodelling the home, according to the NY Post.

Multiple 14-carat gold chandeliers hang from ceilings, which have been fitted with Swarovski crystals.

Sneakerheads will be blown away by Khaled's epic shoe closet, which houses his expansive collection, with many of his rare kicks prominently featured in the music mogul's social media posts, where he has more than 18.5 million followers on Instagram.

Other stunning features include a gourmet chef's kitchen, luxe dining room with mounted TV, and spacious theatre room.

There are breathtaking bay views in every direction, including in the master bedroom.

The redesigned outdoor entertaining area, which has bound to have hosted a wild party or two, has a fire pit, large lagoon pool and separate elevated spa.

Khaled - whose full name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, recently upgraded in Miami to a jaw-dropping $US 25.7 million mansion, and has also been recently looking to purchase property in New York.

His current net worth is estimated to be over $US 65 million.

The listing agent is Janet Ben Zvi with ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Khaled has been in the shoe game for a long time now.