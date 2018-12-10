DJI Mavic 2 Zoom put to the test in Australia Mark Furler Group Digital Editor Mark Furler is News Regional Media's group digital editor. He’s an award-winning journalist who has lived and worked on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast for more than 30 years. He’s passionate about fighting for a better go for locals. His awards include Editor of the Year, and involvement in three PANPA Newspaper of the Year wins for the Sunshine Coast Daily. He has also been involved in INMA and News awards wins for excellence in digital coverage. Full Profile Login to follow

YOU must have some serious faith in a $2000 drone to give the controls over to your teenager without hesitation.



Truth be told, my son is probably a better drone pilot than I am but the Mavic 2 Zoom is super stable, very reliable and (touch wood), very difficult to crash unless you have it dive-bombed by a bird, of course.



DJI promised a new era in camera drones when it unveiled its Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom.



And based on our testing, it has truly delivered.



The Mavic 2 Zoom is one remarkable drone. It's something that is so good that I felt compelled to tell people about it as I was flying it.



Those walking along the beach could not believe the quality of vision coming across my iPhone. The camera is that good.



The addition of a two times optical zoom has done for drones what the iPhone 7 Plus did to mobile photography.



With a battery time approaching 30 minutes in our testing, you have plenty of time to get great photos and video.

We tested the Mavic 2 Zoom over the ocean, over dam walls, in higher winds above cliffs and in longer distance flights in a rural area.



It's most incredible feature - being able to deliver 1080p video transmission feeds of up to 8km - is something you are unlikely to use as you really should keep your drone within line of sight.

The drone has foldable arms making it super portable. I used an old iPad bag to carry it out around, along with its remote control.

The remote features control wheels - one on the left to adjust the camera gimbal tilt and one on the right to control the zoom.



There are also dedicated buttons to start a video or take a photo.



A small joystick allows you to brighten or darken your footage and images, while a switch on the side allows you to change flight modes from the super stable Tripod to the racy Sport Mode.

It features a three axis gimbal-stabilised 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor.



The camera combines two-times optical zoom (24-48mm) with two-times digital zoom to simulate a 96mm telephoto lens that captures lossless video in full HD resolution.



You can shoot vibrant 12-megapixel photos or go further with the new Super Resolution feature that uses optical zoom to automatically capture and stitch nine photos together for a detailed 48-megapixel image.

One feature unique to the Mavic 2 Zoom is the ability to do a Dolly Zoom QuickShot where the camera zooms in as the drone flies away from its subject, keeping the subject the same size while the full background of the scene is revealed.



The camera captures video as 4K, recording at a maximum bitrate of 100 megabis per second.

TapFly allows you to direct the drone by tapping on your phone's screen, you can also create waypoints to create a flight path, while Boomerang circles around a subject while pulling out.



The DJI Go 4 mobile app is one of the best things about using the drone. You can use it to easily edit and create your own video package, or if you want something quick and easy for a social media post, let the app create a 30 seconds highlights reel with music for you.



Obstacle avoidance is the other big selling point, though a word of warning - the Mavic 2 cannot sense obstacles during high speed flight in sport mode.

It has 10 sensors on all sides of the aircraft to automatically detect. Sensing for left/right directions is only available with ActiveTrack and Tripod Mode.





With speeds of up to 72km/h, the Mavic 2 can zoom out of your sight pretty quickly so its super reliable return to home functionality is also much appreciated.

Mavic 2 Zoom price in Australia



The retail price of a Mavic 2 Zoom, including the drone, battery, charger, remote controller and four pairs of propellers, is $1,999 AUD.

A Fly More Kit, including two additional batteries, a multi-battery charging hub, a car charger, a battery to power bank adapter, two pairs of propellers and a carrying bag, retails at $549 AUD



If that's out of your price range, the Mavic Air is arguable the best buy around with a price starting at about $1100.