Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019
Tennis

Djoker claims historic Wimbledon title

14th Jul 2019 4:47 AM

Novak Djokovic has reigned supreme at Wimbledon in an epic final against Roger Federer.

 

Novak Djokovic gone back-to-back at Wimbledon after toppling Roger Federer in a five-set, near five-hour thriller that had fans around the world on the edge of their seats.

 

4.05am

Djokovic wins Wimbledon title

Djokovic did it.
Djokovic did it.

Novak Djokovic has won the fifth Wimbledon title of his career, defeating Roger Federer 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 12-12 (7-3) in an incredible final on Monday morning (AEST) that will go down as one of the most memorable deciders ever seen at the All England Club.

Djokovic looked down and out on several occasions but was able to drag himself off the canvas and complete a five-set victory he will never forget - nor will the nearly 15,000 fans who packed into Centre Court for the thrilling contest.

The match made history on multiple levels. It was the longest ever men's singles final at Wimbledon, surpassing the 2008 epic between Federer and Nadal, and it was also the first time ever we've seen a tiebreak at 12-12 in the iconic Grand Slam.

A new rule was introduced this year whereby tiebreaks would be used to determine the result at 12-12 and it was fitting the first time it came into play was in the final.

If the first four sets were dramatic, the fifth was simply out of this world. Federer broke Djokovic to go up 8-7 and had two championship points but the Serb miraculously saved both of them, denying the Swiss his fairytale finish before turning the tables.

From 8-8 both players served strongly and we found ourselves at 12-12 as the tension reached breaking point. But Djokovic showed why he's such a champion, displaying remarkable stamina, skill and mental strength to hold on for an unforgettable win as he kept cool in the most important breaker of the match.

The pair traded sets after Djokovic won the first in a tiebreak and Federer's level dipped just enough for Djokovic to pounce when it mattered most in the fifth. The Serbian broke his longtime rival for the first time in the match to take the decisive advantage but Federer broke back and things went on serve for the remainder of the clash until Djokovic edged ahead in a thrilling finale.

The Serbian was nowhere near his best for much of the match but he willed himself to victory with nothing more than sheer determination even when key elements of his game were letting him down.

Djokovic's serve was off and, despite being widely considered the best returner tennis has ever seen, the world No. 1 couldn't muster a single break point opportunity in the opening three sets. Instead, he saved his best tennis for crucial tiebreaks in the first and third sets while Federer imploded.

The Swiss star let himself down badly in the breakers, shanking ground strokes as he handed his opponent easy win. In the first set tiebreak he botched three forehands and lost four straight points and it was a similar story in the third as he went down 7-4.

Normally so good in clutch moments, Federer couldn't match Djokovic in the high-pressure moments and the 32-year-old steeled himself to win a 16th grand slam title, moving to within two of Rafael Nadal.

"I think this was, if not the most exciting and thrilling final I was ever part of then definitely top two or three in my career against one of the greatest players of all time in Roger, who I respect a lot," Djokovic said.

"Unfortunately in these kind of matches, one of the players has to lose.

"It's quite unreal to be two match points down and come back ... and quite strange to play a tiebreak at 12-all too.

"He (Federer) inspires me for sure.

"I know I've said this before but when I was a boy ... this always has been the tournament for me. It's where I wanted to participate and where I wanted to win one day.

"It's extra special sharing it with my son in the crowd, my parents, my whole team."

 

 

2.20am

Fifth set

It's quickly turning into an all-time classic as the two superstars duke it out in the fifth and final set with Djokovic holding the 2-1 advantage.

But a nightmare double fault in the seventh game opened the door for Federer who got the match back on serve at 4-4.

The epic contest reached hour number four with the giants deadlocked at 6-6.

Federer held a double championship point at 8-7, but Djokovic fought back and reeled off seven straight points to keep the contest going.

For the first time in Wimbledon history, the match will enter a fifth set tiebreak after reaching 12-12.

 

1.40am

Fourth set

History is against Federer now with the Swiss phenom 0-8 in Grand Slam finals when he falls behind two sets to one and Djokovic has come out strong to start the fourth, but Federer wouldn't be denied and claimed the double break to take the 5-2 lead.

But the back and forth continued with Djokovic bouncing back and breaking Federer before holding his own serve to get it back to 5-4.

The Swiss master regained his composure and pounced to take the fourth set and send the Wimbledon final into a deciding fifth set.

 

12.50am

Third set

Another set and another twist with Novak Djokovic now back and playing tennis like he is the world number one.

The Serbian bounced back but began to look frustrated as Federer's tactics continued to give him the advantage over his opponent.

But just like he did in the first set tiebreak, Federer squandered key chances as he hit multiple unforced errors to hand Djokovic the two sets to one lead.

 

12.20am

Second set

Roger Federer responded in stunning fashion after the first set blunders to record the stunning 6-1 set victory and level things up.

The Swiss master was in complete control from the opening serve as Djokovic looked flat footed and stunned as to what was unfolding as the set was wrapped up in only 25 minutes.

The bizarre scenes left tennis fans in disbelief as the match completely flipped in what felt like the blink of an eye.

 

12.10am

Fed's shocker cost him dearly

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are putting on a show at the All England Club with the world number one taking the first set in an arm-wrestle tiebreak.

Federer lost four straight points and shanked three forehands throughout the tie-break to completely botch every chance he had of securing the opening set.

The crowd was thoroughly behind the Swiss master, but it was his rival who claimed the early advantage after 58 minutes.

 

11.30pm

Early chance goes begging

Roger Federer had two opportunities to take the early break but squandered both as Novak Djokovic held to level it up at 2-2.

An early break would have been instrumental for the Swiss master and put the world number one the back foot.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks novak djokovic roger federer tennis wimbledon

Top Stories

    GALLERY: All the faces from Maclean's day at the cup

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the faces from Maclean's day at the cup

    People and Places By float or by boat, they came to take part in the final day of the carnival, Maclean Cup day.

    Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

    Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

    Breaking Children believed to have driven a 4x4 from Rockhampton to NSW today

    Evopex finds the right line to take home Maclean Cup

    premium_icon Evopex finds the right line to take home Maclean Cup

    Horses Coffs Harbour-trained galloper edges past Cool Prince

    Punters turn out to honour Maclean icon John Allen

    premium_icon Punters turn out to honour Maclean icon John Allen

    News Family and friends on hand to watch race in John's honour