Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Adelaide. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Adelaide. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Tennis

Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International

by Warren Partland
11th Jan 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Adelaide International has been dealt a huge blow by world No.2 Novak Djokovic's decision to pull out of the tournament.

The withdrawal of the reining Australian and Wimbledon Open champion was announced on Saturday morning, just hours before he contested the ATP Cup semi-final against Russia in Sydney.

"We know how disappointed Novak is about not being able to play in Adelaide this year and we hope to welcome him to the tournament next year," Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open."

Australian Alex de Minaur is now the highest ranked player in the men's draw at No.18.

The first round of the Memorial Drive event is on Sunday.

More Stories

Show More
adelaide international novak djokovic serbia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        premium_icon Mum survives cancer, drought and bushfires in one year

        Community Drought, cancer and bushfires. It’s a pretty bleak summary of the year Lisa Hardman has lived.

        UPDATE: Missing mother and daughter found safe and well

        UPDATE: Missing mother and daughter found safe and well

        News Missing mother and daughter found safe and well.

        Expert tips for the Pink Silks raceday

        premium_icon Expert tips for the Pink Silks raceday

        Sport We've been given the good oil ahead of Sunday's races

        Is 'Megxit' royal drama important?

        premium_icon Is 'Megxit' royal drama important?

        Opinion In a time when Australia is burning and rising tensions in the Middle East, is a...