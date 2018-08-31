Menu
Signs protesting the proposed traffic lights and service station in Yamba.
Council News

'Do developers control this council?'

Caitlan Charles
by
31st Aug 2018 10:56 AM

"IS IT too much to ask for responsible council?"

That is what one of the signs hung on the fence around the site for the new service station on the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

 

Signs that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba.
The Yamba community has expressed concern over the development and the proposed traffic lights at the same intersection.

 

Signs that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba.
The signs, which were put up at some point last night, ask a number of questions:

"Do developers control this council?"

 

Signs that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba.
"Has anyone heard from the Yamba Chamber of Commerce?"

"Westlawn Wailing Wall, post your complaint. No servo, no lights."

 

Say NO to traffic light sign on Treelands Drive, Yamba.
