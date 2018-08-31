Signs protesting the proposed traffic lights and service station in Yamba.

"IS IT too much to ask for responsible council?"

That is what one of the signs hung on the fence around the site for the new service station on the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr.

The Yamba community has expressed concern over the development and the proposed traffic lights at the same intersection.

The signs, which were put up at some point last night, ask a number of questions:

"Do developers control this council?"

"Has anyone heard from the Yamba Chamber of Commerce?"

"Westlawn Wailing Wall, post your complaint. No servo, no lights."