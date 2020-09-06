DO OR DIE: Bobcats finals hopes hanging on by a thread

Maclean Bobcats take on Goonellabah in the Far North Coast premier league at Barry Watts Oval last weekend.

MACLEAN Bobcats had a flying start on return the Football Far North Coast Premier League, but after four straight losses they find themselves in a sticky situation.

Just two games remain for the regular season and it’s a must-win situation for Maclean.

The Bobcats travel to Lismore on Sunday to face the competition leaders and defending premiers South Lismore Celtics.

To make matters worse, coach Dennis Mavridis’ men went down 8-2 against the Celtics in their last outing, but they’ll need to put that result behind them as they make a push for finals football.

Maclean have shown resilience this season, coming back to win games on a number of occasions and fighting to the very last, but the sides defence, along with a string of injuries, has hampered their efforts to gain any real momentum.

Mavridis said he could see the belief creeping into his players earlier in the season and he will want to draw from that in the crucial clash on Sunday.

“There’s a real belief coming into the players. What we’ve been working on over the last couple of seasons is really starting to work. We’ll gain a lot of confidence from this,” Mavridis said after a win over Goonellebah Hornets earlier in the season.

While Maclean have gone four games without a win, Celtics are on the up with a streak of four games undefeated.

The Bobcats will kick off in South Lismore at 2.30pm on Sunday, before returning to Wherrett Park for the final round next Saturday.