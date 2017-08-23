24°
Do something for your local community

23rd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
SUPPORTING COMMUNITY: Kristy Essex and Nav Navratil share a coffee at the Grafton District Services Club.
SUPPORTING COMMUNITY: Kristy Essex and Nav Navratil share a coffee at the Grafton District Services Club. Caitlan Charles

EVERY coffee bought from the Grafton District Services Club in July has helped raise much needed funds for a local organisation.

Kristy Essex, from the GDSC, said they got the idea from a campaign The Daily Telegraph was running, Do Something Day.

"We thought we should do something and we thought of the guys at the Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Service,” Mrs Essex said.

"We've raised $1833.30... we decided to donate $1 from every coffee for the month of July, and there was 1700-odd coffees sold and then we popped a little tin on the counter.”

Nav Navratil from the Clarence River Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Service and Kristy Essex from the Grafton District Services Club.
Nav Navratil said her organisation relies on donations to continue to support women and children affected by domestic violence.

"We can buy something for woman or we can use them for specific needs for women within the refuge,” she said.

"We felt very honoured because we don't get full government funding so we do rely on donations and for us to try and generate our own funds, so when a fairly significant organisation in the Valley supports us, it also gives a message to the community that we are there.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
