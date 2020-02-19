Menu
The search is on for Australia’s top dog.
Pets & Animals

Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

19th Feb 2020 10:11 AM

Do You Own Australia's Top Dog?

Send us a photo of your prize-winning pooch, and tell us why they rule.

We all love our dogs - they're loyal, amusing, cuddly and comforting.

But is yours extra special?

Do they have the X-factor when it comes to canine charisma?

Can they do special tricks? Have they done something out of the ordinary? Do they have a compelling backstory? Or are they simply special for being themselves?

Does your dog have what it takes be top pooch?
Does your dog have what it takes be top pooch?

Send us a photo of your dog and don't forget to tell us a little about your photo we want to know why they're the most pawsome dog in the land of Oz.

We're searching far and wide to find Australia's Top Dog with the winner getting a morning makeover on either Sunrise or The Morning Show from a Pooch Perfect groomer, a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn PLUS you'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for you and your dog.

So surprise us, astound us, make us laugh and make your beloved bounder a national treasure.

 

 

 

ALTERNATIVELY, ENTER THE COMPETITION HERE

 

 

competition dogs dogsofoz editors picks

