Offbeat

CLOSING SOON: Do you have the Spunkiest Mullet?

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Sep 2020 9:00 AM

ENTRIES are closing soon for the Clarence Valley's Spunkiest Mullet competition!

The Daily Examiner is keen to celebrate this great Australian icon while also raising awareness and support for the annual Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser.

So, if your hairstyle is all business at the front, party at the back, enter now for a chance to win a $100 tab at the pub.

 

HOW TO ENTER

 

 

ENTRY DEADLINE: 9am Friday, September 18

VOTING DEADLINE: 9am, Thursday, September 24

WINNER ANNOUNCED: Saturday, September 26

 

HOW THE COMPETITION WORKS

All eligible mullet nominations will be entered into a voting poll. The person who receives the most subscriber votes will be crowned winner of the spunkiest mullet in the Clarence Valley.

 

THE PRIZE

The winner will be awarded with a $100 tab at the Clarence Valley's Favourite Feed, The Lawrence Tavern. The $100 can be spent on either food, drinks or both.

We look forward to seeing your mullets!

clarence valley coastal views competition grafton lawrence lawrence tavern mental health mullet mullets for mental health
Grafton Daily Examiner

